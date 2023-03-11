Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Caloosa Sound Amphitheater hosts first Jam on the Coast music festival

JamontheCoast.jpg
Jam on the Coast Facebook
JamontheCoast.jpg
Posted at 3:05 PM, Mar 11, 2023
and last updated 2023-03-11 15:05:52-05

FORT MYERS, Fla. — The Caloosa Sound Amphitheatre will host the first Jam on the Coast music festival Saturday night.

The live event begins at 5 p.m. at the amphitheater, 2101 Edwards Drive, Fort Myers.

Live music from Twin Cities-based band Good for Gary and local duo Briz and Lady will be featured, along with food and activities for guests of all ages.

A portion of the proceeds from Jam on the Coast will go towards supporting CAMEO of Lee County, a group dedicated to improving the lives of seniors in Southwest Florida.

The festival runs until 10 p.m.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

FOX 4 MORNING NEWS M-F 6-11AM∙SAT/SUN 7-9AM