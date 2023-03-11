Caloosa Sound Amphitheater hosts first Jam on the Coast music festival

FORT MYERS, Fla. — The Caloosa Sound Amphitheatre will host the first Jam on the Coast music festival Saturday night.

The live event begins at 5 p.m. at the amphitheater, 2101 Edwards Drive, Fort Myers.

Live music from Twin Cities-based band Good for Gary and local duo Briz and Lady will be featured, along with food and activities for guests of all ages.

A portion of the proceeds from Jam on the Coast will go towards supporting CAMEO of Lee County, a group dedicated to improving the lives of seniors in Southwest Florida.

The festival runs until 10 p.m.