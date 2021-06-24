California Pizza Kitchen launches chickpea crust in Southwest Florida

SOUTHWEST FLORIDA — California Pizza Kitchen is bringing their all-new chickpea crust to Estero and Naples this week.

The Chickpea Crust is gluten-free, high-fiber and high protein.

This is a “pizza first” as the brand continues to try to move food forward.

“Chickpea crust represents the very best of CPK culinary - first to market, creative, and most importantly, the product brings new health benefits while maintaining the incredible California-inspired pizza taste our guests love,” says Jim Hyatt, California Pizza Kitchen’s CEO.

California Pizza Kitchen's pursuit to reinvent pizza crust started in 2013 with the gluten-free crust. Years later, the company introduced the cauliflower crust and the plant-based BBQ chicken pizza.