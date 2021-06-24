Watch
NewsLocal News

Actions

California Pizza Kitchen launches chickpea crust in Southwest Florida

California Pizza Kitchen's chickpea crust coming to SWFL
items.[0].image.alt
California Pizza Kitchen
The all-new Chickpea Crust with Thai Chicken
California Pizza Kitchen Chickpea Crust
Posted at 3:02 PM, Jun 24, 2021
and last updated 2021-06-24 15:02:36-04

SOUTHWEST FLORIDA — California Pizza Kitchen is bringing their all-new chickpea crust to Estero and Naples this week.

The Chickpea Crust is gluten-free, high-fiber and high protein.

This is a “pizza first” as the brand continues to try to move food forward.

“Chickpea crust represents the very best of CPK culinary - first to market, creative, and most importantly, the product brings new health benefits while maintaining the incredible California-inspired pizza taste our guests love,” says Jim Hyatt, California Pizza Kitchen’s CEO.

California Pizza Kitchen's pursuit to reinvent pizza crust started in 2013 with the gluten-free crust. Years later, the company introduced the cauliflower crust and the plant-based BBQ chicken pizza.

California Pizza Kitchen Sawgrass
Photo of the California Pizza Kitchen in Sawgrass

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
FOX 4 News app on Roku

About Us

Watch FOX 4 News coverage on Roku