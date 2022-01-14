Butterfly release planned to remember drowning victims

NAPLES, Fla. — A butterfly release will be taking place Friday evening to remember children who died by drowning over the past year.

In Florida alone there were 98 deaths connected with drowning in 2021. That's the highest number of child drownings in our state since the Florida Department of Children and Families began tracking the numbers in 2010.

“Childhood drowning deaths remind us how important it is to be water aware,” said Kimberly Kossler, Administrator, Florida Department of Health in Collier County (DOH-Collier). “These losses are preventable. Every child that learns to swim, although not a guarantee, is likely another life saved.”

The ceremony is from 5-6 p.m. Garden of Hope at NCH Baker Hospital in naples

