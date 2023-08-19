Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Butler Park fields damaged while closed to public

368743959_622764656632708_4227424410935843541_n.jpg
North Port Parks &amp; Rec
368743959_622764656632708_4227424410935843541_n.jpg
Posted at 9:20 PM, Aug 18, 2023
and last updated 2023-08-18 21:20:57-04

NORTH PORT, Fla. — Two fields at Butler Park in North Port will be closed for repairs after the City said they were used and damaged while closed to the public.

According to North Port Parks & Rec, fields one and two at the park were damaged on Thursday evening while they were closed due to heavy rainfall.

The fields will now be closed for up to two weeks to allow for repairs and avoid further damage.

To check on the status of fields in North Port, visit North Port's website.

Parks & Rec is also reminding residents if you see something suspicious, contact the non-emergency police line at 941-429-7300.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Send us your “Good Morning Sunshine” videos and we'll play them on FOX 4 Morning News!