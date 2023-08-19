Butler Park fields damaged while closed to public

NORTH PORT, Fla. — Two fields at Butler Park in North Port will be closed for repairs after the City said they were used and damaged while closed to the public.

According to North Port Parks & Rec, fields one and two at the park were damaged on Thursday evening while they were closed due to heavy rainfall.

The fields will now be closed for up to two weeks to allow for repairs and avoid further damage.

To check on the status of fields in North Port, visit North Port's website.

Parks & Rec is also reminding residents if you see something suspicious, contact the non-emergency police line at 941-429-7300.