Businesses, residents concerned over proposed median on McGregor Boulevard in Fort Myers

FORT MYERS, Fla. — Fox4 is getting reaction from the community about the state’s plans to build a median on one of our area’s busiest roads.

If you drive down McGregor Boulevard, you’ll see just how many people use the road everyday. But some business owners along McGregor said splitting the road with a median would be bad for business.

“It’s definitely going to make it harder for people coming down from the south to me, to get to me because they are going to have to find somewhere to make a u-turn," owner of Chilled Auto Air, Nicholas Clemens said.

While others said they aren’t concerned.

“I don’t really think the median is going to have an impact on me personally because I have appointments only and when there is a will there is a way," business owner Yulia Loginova.

The Florida Department of Transportation said this all boils down to safety. FDOT representatives told Fox 4 they’re concerned about the number of crashes along McGregor and they sent me the data that’s driving their search for a solution.

From January 1, 2014 to December 31, 2017, FDOT said there were 275 crashes. Numbers from 2021 and 2022 have not been published.

The public got the chance to weigh in on the plan for a median so right now FDOT is reviewing each comment before making a decision.

In the meantime, these businesses owners remain on both sides of the divide. FDOT did not give a set timeline on when they will make their decision about the median. Fox 4 will stay on top of this and keep you updated on the plans for McGregor Boulevard.