FORT MYERS, Fla. - Spicy popcorn, cold drinks, and sweet desserts are in store for anyone planning to make their way to Downtown Fort Myers to countdown the final hours of 2017.

David Hub, the owner of The United Ale House, is expecting a packed house for New Year's in his British-themed bar.

"It could be anywhere from 20 to start with and then all the way up, which is like 200 people", he told Four in Your Corner Today.

He spoke with Fox 4 at the tail end of happy hour. He;s expecting triple that crowd for the end of the year celebration. He even has a a special menu planned for every one who comes in the door.

For New Year's Eve, he's planning on serving prime rib, salmon, roasted chicken, and roasted pork loin. Guests will also be able to choose from some old favorites on the menu.

Hub isn't the only one prepping something tasty for the hundreds pf people expected to make their way downtown. Melissa Kelly who owns Sidecar Treats is anticipating a crowd as well.

Her shop has treats for both children and adults. Her staff is serving up everything from gourmet popcorn to wine slushies.

Kelly opened up the store just before the new year in 2016. This year, she plans to have sidecar treats open late for anyone who needs a sugar rush to help keep up with all the excitement.

She didn't know how long to stay late last year, but this year she says she's going to let the crowds determine her shop's schedule.