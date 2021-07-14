Businesses evacuated in Charlotte County, possible explosive substance present

CHARLOTTE COUNTY, Fla. — UPDATE 3PM:

The Lee County Sheriff’s Office Bomb Squad has identified the item in question as a rifle sight coated with cosmoline, a rust-prevention substance.

The scene has cleared and roads have reopened.

UPDATE 2:28:

At approximately 12:30 pm, a CCSO Lieutenant was approached by someone who reported a potentially explosive substance in the trunk of her vehicle.

Charlotte County Fire and EMS responded to the area of Gertrude Ave. in Port Charlotte.

Due to an abundance of caution, the Lee County Sheriff’s Office Bomb Squad was contacted.

Surrounding businesses have been evacuated, to include Sam’s Subs, R&L Market, and Gulf Coast Orthopedic.

Please avoid the area.

FOX 4 will keep you updated as things develop.

Charlotte County Sheriff's Office is investigating a vehicle near Gertrude Ave. and Harbor Blvd. that contains an unknown substance that is possibly explosive. Out of an abundance of caution, the Lee County Sheriff's Office Bomb Squad and Charlotte County Fire are on scene.

Multiple businesses have been evacuated.

Gertrude Ave. has been shut down.



This is an active scene.