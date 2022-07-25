FORT MYERS, Fla. — Business owners tell FOX 4 that a recent construction project along Palm Beach Boulevard is causing chaos and loss of revenue.

The project underway with the Florida Department of Transportation began in mid-2021 and according to FDOT it's meant to add a multi-use path and FDOT says it's also meant to improve drainage.

The owner of the convenience store says since the front driveway was ripped up just two weeks ago - he's lost half his customers. Imtiaz Ahmed, "So I am scared about how long we can survive."

Ahmend called FOX 4 newsroom to tell us his concerns...he's scared of what's going to happen to his business as he showed the numbers... stating he's lost half of his sales in just the past two weeks. "People cannot get into they have to go all the way to the backside but lots of people they pass with the traffic because they see the construction on the front side and they think we are closed that’s why they are not stopping by."

He also says he didn't even know this was going to happen in the first place, "They don’t give any card nothing I don’t see anything."

FDOT's website says the project is to add a 10-foot wide shared use path, 8-foot wide sidewalk, bus shelter pads, curbs, and gutters to also include drainage improvements.

John Majka is another business owner nearby who explains there's been a loss in revenue and he's concerned about the safety aspect of the project and how semis have to navigate through, "I think there’s a lot of impacts that are really unforeseen. They have to sit in the center lane and then wait until there’s enough of an opening for a semi to make its turning movements out on the state road. The construction here started they showed up on May 9 they showed up with no notice and they tore the asphalt they put barricades here right up to the property line and just started digging on May 9 so this has been like this these barricades have been here since May 9 so my tenants stop sending trucks so they got behind because they didn’t want to be here when this was all torn up in front here."

Explaining that his type of business it requires large trucks and it's nearly impossible for them to get in and out of this area.

And as for the convenience store owner going forward...."They have to sit in the center lane and then wait until there’s enough of an opening for a semi to make its turning movements out on the state Road."

John Majka also explained that when he first initially heard about the idea of the project 5 years ago he was hoping it wouldn't happen - adding he's tried to voice his concerns with the state multiple times...but then

According to FDOT, the estimated completion date is late 2022.

The city of Fort Myers and Lee County both said this is not their project it's specifically FDOT. FOX 4 is waiting to hear a response to the owner's concerns.