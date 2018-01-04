Bus drivers and students brace for cold temperatures

CHARLOTTE COUNTY, Fla. – Students are getting ready to head to the bus stop Thursday morning, but with a few extra layers on than usual. The wind chill is making it feel much colder outside.

Buses are scheduled to be on time Thursday morning. The spokesperson for Charlotte County School District tells Fox 4 that they don’t anticipate any problems.

Back in January of 2010, the Charlotte County School District was forced to close its doors for a day because there were freezing temperatures.

It got as cold as 23 degrees in Port Charlotte and caused concerns for power outages.