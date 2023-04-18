Burn ban in effect for DeSoto County

A burn ban is in effect for DeSoto County.

It prohibits open burning unless authorized by the Florida Forest Service.

The countywide, mandatory Burn Ban prohibits all outdoor burning that has not been permitted by the Florida Forest Service. Bonfires, campfires, and the burning of vegetative (yard) debris is not allowed at this time.

Above-ground charcoal, gas, and electric grills, however, are permitted for use. DeSoto County urges everyone to ensure charcoals are extinguished upon completion of cooking when using grills. Barrel-type barbecue smokers are also allowed, as this is not considered “open burning.” If you are using methods of cooking, avoid using outdoor cooking methods if in close proximity to heavily wooded areas.

The DeSoto County “Emergency Drought Conditions Fire Hazard” Ordinance No. 2017-07 is implemented with the intent to limit fire hazards in the county during periods and conditions of extreme drought. This Ordinance shall be implemented by a Resolution of the Board of County Commissioners.

On April 11, 2023, Resolution No 2023-47 passed implementing the Ordinance.

For additional information, call the DeSoto County Public Safety Department at 1-863-993-4842. To report a violation of the Burn Ban, contact DeSoto County Sheriff's Office at 1-863-993-4700.

