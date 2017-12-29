Burglary suspect arrested in downtown Fort Myers

FORT MYERS, Fla. -- Police have arrested a man they say stole numerous items from a Fort Myers home.

According to Fort Myers Police, an alert patrol officer came upon a suspicious person inside of a vehicle in the Beau Rivage parking garage early Thursday morning near downtown Fort Myers. The suspect was a young, white male with long hair who matched a description of a potential burglary suspect reported earlier on McGregor Boulevard near Barcelona Street.

Upon approaching, the officer had the driver exit the car and detected a strong order of marijuana and saw a firearm, TV and various household items in plain sight packed into the vehicle.

After confirming that many of the items were stolen from a McGregor area residence the suspect, 19-year-old Allan Nicholson, was placed under arrest and charged with burglary, grand theft and carrying a concealed firearm.

He was transported to the Lee County jail to await a hearing.

Police collected the stolen merchandise and have been contacting the rightful owners to notify them that their property has been recovered.