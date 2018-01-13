Burglar caught in sting operation found guilty

LEE COUNTY, Fla. --- One of a trio arrested for burglarizing a home in broad daylight, has been found guilty.

According to investigators, 36-year-old Theodore Grauwickel faces up to life in prison after being convicted of Grand Theft and First Degree Burglary following his trail in Lee County. He also entered a plea of no contest to a charge of Possession of Paraphernalia.

Grauwickel was arrested in February 2017 when the Cape Coral Police Department along with Lee County Sheriff's office conducted a joint surveillance operation.

Law Enforcement suspected Gruwickel and two other individuals involved suspected of committing multiple burglaries throughout Lee County.

According to investigators, during a North Fort Myers burglary the trio broke into the home by prying open a window in the back of the house.

Once inside they stole expensive watches and various pieces of Louis Vuitton luggage. While searching for other items they broke an antique vase. There was more than $20,000 worth of items stolen and damages was estimated to be more than $10,000.

Grauwickel and another suspect were inside of the house while the third suspect was outside as the getaway driver.

The two other co-defendants, Allison Beck and Timothy Grant, testified against Grauwickel during the trial. They will also be sentenced on January 16th as part of their plea agreements for charges associated with the burglaries.

Grauwickel is scheduled to be sentenced on January 22nd.