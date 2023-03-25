Watch Now
Brush fire in Lee County starts due to trees making contact with power lines

FIRE WATCH | FOX 4 NEWS
Posted at 8:12 PM, Mar 24, 2023
and last updated 2023-03-24 20:20:02-04

UPDATE (8:18 PM) — According to Florida Forest Service, the brush fire is at 85% containment, 15 acres. Mop-up operations are in progress.

FFS is on the scene along with Charlotte County Sheriff's Office helicopter and local fire departments.

A brush fire started in North Fort Myers near Slater Rd and I-75, causing a large smoke plume. All lanes remain open but due to the smoke plume, there is low visibility along southbound I-75.

