Brush fire in Lee County starts due to trees making contact with power lines

UPDATE (8:18 PM) — According to Florida Forest Service, the brush fire is at 85% containment, 15 acres. Mop-up operations are in progress.

FFS is on the scene along with Charlotte County Sheriff's Office helicopter and local fire departments.

A brush fire started in North Fort Myers near Slater Rd and I-75, causing a large smoke plume. All lanes remain open but due to the smoke plume, there is low visibility along southbound I-75.

@FHPSWFL Troopers monitoring 🔥 conditions on I75 at mile marker 147 in Lee County! All lanes remain open! pic.twitter.com/N6KIVyy3fa — FHP SWFL (@FHPSWFL) March 24, 2023

If you see smoke in northern Lee county near the Charlotte Co line, this is why. A 10 acre brushfire is burning near Slater Rd. and I-75 (between Tuckers Grade and Bayshore), causing slowdowns heading southbound on I-75 #flwx pic.twitter.com/p1FK3n723X — Katie Walls (@KatieWallsTV) March 24, 2023