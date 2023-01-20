Brush fire in Hendry County contained

HENDRY COUNTY, Fla. — The Hendry County Sheriff's Office confirmed a brush fire near West Cowboy Way has been contained.

Firefighters responded to the fire early this morning. It was contained around 6 a.m., but the area is still being monitored.

LaBelle Fire Department, along with Pioneer, Montura, Felda and Clewiston Fire Departments as well as Division of Forestry responded to the scene near 1185 West Cowboy Way, near the intersection of West State Road 80.

HCSO is warning of heavy smoke in the area.

No evacuations were reported.