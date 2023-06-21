Broward County under quarantine due to giant African Land Snails

Broward County is under a quarantine order to combat giant African Land Snails.

Giant African Land Snails eat their way through stucco, plastic recycling bins, signs, and more than 500 species of plants.

On June 2, 2023, the Florida Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services (FDACS) confirmed the detection of a giant African land snail in the Miramar area of Broward County.

FDACS officials say the snails are the most damaging type of snails in the world but also pose a health risk to humans by carrying a parasite called Rat Lungworm otherwise known as Meningitis in humans.

On Tuesday, the FDACS's Division of Plant Industry enacted a quarantine and started the treatment process to eradicate the agricultural pest.

FDACS says the quarantine will proceed west on Pembroke Road to its intersection with South University Drive.

FDACS will treat properties with a metaldehyde-based molluscicide (snail bait).

Metaldehyde is a pesticide used to control snails and slugs and is approved for use in a variety of vegetable and ornamental crops.

Applications are typically made to the ground around the plants or crops to be protected.

Property owners inside the treatment area will be notified at least 24 hours in advance of the planned pesticide treatment.

Metaldehyde works by disrupting the mucus production ability of snails and slugs. This reduces their digestion and mobility and makes them susceptible to dehydration.

Snails and slugs that have eaten metaldehyde often seek hiding places, become inactive and begin to die within days.

FDACS says it is unlawful to move the giant African land snail, plants, yard waste, debris, compost, or building materials within, through, or from a quarantine area without a compliance agreement.

To obtain a compliance agreement, call 1-888-397-1517 or email DPIHelpline@FDACS.gov.