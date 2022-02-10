Bronze bust of Donny Overholser found, returned to park

FORT MYERS, Fla. — The search is now over for a stolen bronze bust that was taken from Sam Fleishman Sports Complex last week. Donny Overholser who was honored with the 70 pound bronze bust said he is glad the bust is now back but he is still doesn't know why someone would do this.

“It was a shock. I called the police immediately," Overholser said.

Overholser said he spent more than a half-century working with children and mentoring them in the community including 56 years volunteering for the Fort Myers American Youth Baseball and Softball League. For his dedication he was honored with the bronze bust.

WFTX

“On June 19, 2019 is when they dedicated it to me," Overholser said.

Fort Myers police said the bust went missing on Friday. They said the suspects who took the statue even smashed the surveillance cameras near the pedestal.

"We hadn't had any leads from there. Someone had jumped over the fence and removed it," Kristin Capuzzi with the Fort Myers Police Department.

Police didn’t have many leads until last night. Officers said a man who lives near the complex found it while he was out walking his dog and called police.

“He located the bust discarded on the side of the road," Capuzzi said.

Overholser said he is grateful for the person who found his beloved statue.

“We are definitely going to be thanking him for sure," Overholser said.

Investigators said they dusted the bust for prints before returning it to the park.