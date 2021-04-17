Broadway Palm holding local adult auditions

FORT MYERS, Fla. — The Broadway Palm is holding open auditions for adults, 18 and older, on Sunday, May 2, at 1 p.m. Roles are available for both musical theatre actors and comedic actors. All auditions are by appointment only.

Appointments can be made by emailing Brian Enzman at Brian@BroadwayPalm.com . All appointments must be requested by Friday, April 30, at 5 p.m.

Roles are available in these upcoming productions:

Beehive, plays May 27 – June 26, 2021 (Rehearsals May 13 – May 26)

Grease, plays July 1 – August 14, 2021 (Rehearsals June 17 – June 30)

A Night On Broadway, plays Sept. 9 – Oct. 7, 2021 (Rehearsals Aug. 28 – Sept. 8)

The Sound of Music, plays Oct. 7 – Nov. 20, 2021 (Rehearsals Sept. 23 – Oct. 6)

Also casting for The Off-Broadway Palm Theatre productions of:

Farce Of Nature, plays June 3 – July 25, 2021 (Rehearsals May 20 – June 2)

Social Security, plays Sept. 23 – Nov. 6, 2021 (Rehearsals Sept. 7 – Sept. 22)

No Claus For Alarm, plays Nov. 11 – Dec. 25, 2021 (Rehearsals Oct. 28 – Nov. 10)

Anyone interested in auditioning should bring a current headshot and resume. Those auditioning for a musical need to be prepared to sing 32 bars of two contrasting songs that best show vocal range.

Please bring sheet music in the proper key, an accompanist will be provided (no recorded music is accepted.) Songs should be in the musical theatre genre. After the vocal audition actors/actresses may be asked to attend a dance and/or reading audition.

Those auditioning for an Off-Broadway Palm comedy need to have a prepared comic monologue for the audition. Please allow enough time to be seen and possibly be called back to read and/or dance.

Social distancing will apply in the theatre and masks need to be worn while waiting and when entering the theatre.

Broadway Palm and The Off-Broadway Palm are professional theatres. Productions require a two-week rehearsal process with rehearsals daily. Anyone interested must be available for the two-week rehearsal process and all performances. Performances are Tuesday through Sunday evenings with selected matinees on Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday, Friday, Saturday or Sunday. Performance schedules are available at BroadwayPalm.com.

All auditioning must have local housing in the Southwest Florida area or be able to commute from their home location.

Auditions will be held on Sunday, May 2, at Broadway Palm, 1380 Colonial Boulevard in Fort Myers. All auditions are by appointment only and can be made by emailing Brian Enzman at Brian@BroadwayPalm.com . All appointments must be requested by Friday, April 30, at 5 p.m.