Breeze Airways adds seasonal and new routes from Fort Myers

LEE COUNTY, Fla. — Breeze Airways is now adding nine new seasonal nonstop routes from Fort Myers and new Routes to the Northeast and Midwest Starting in November with fares as low as $39.

The new seasonal routes will include:



Akron-Canton, OH** (Winter/Spring seasonal, Tues, Thurs, and Sun, starting Nov 16, Nice from $59*)

Columbus, OH** (Winter/Spring seasonal, Tues, Thurs, and Sun, starting Nov 16, Nice from $59*)

Louisville, KY** (Winter/Spring seasonal, Thurs and Sun, starting Nov 16, Nice from $49*)

New Orleans, LA (Winter/Spring seasonal, Thurs and Sun, starting Nov 2, Nice from $49*)

Norfolk, VA (Winter/Spring seasonal, Thurs and Sun, starting Nov 2, Nice from $49*)

Pittsburgh, PA** (Winter/Spring seasonal, Mon, Wed, Fri, and Sat, starting Nov 15, Nice from $59*)

Raleigh-Durham, NC** (Winter/Spring seasonal, Mon and Fri, starting Nov 17, Nice from $39*)

Richmond, VA** (Winter/Spring seasonal, Wed and Sat, starting Nov 15, Nice from $49*)

Syracuse, NY** (Winter/Spring seasonal, Mon and Fri, starting Nov 17, Nice from $59*).

Breeze is adding additional routes from Fort Myers to Charleston, SC; Hartford, CT; Las Vegas, NV; and Providence, RI.

Breeze doesn’t charge change or cancellation fees up to 15 minutes prior to departure and offers other benefits such as free family seating and a la carte pricing.

Flights are now on sale at www.flybreeze.com and via the Breeze app.

