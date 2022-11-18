New Red Tide alert for Lee County

LEE COUNTY, FLA — The Florida Department of Health in Lee County has issued a Health Alert due to the continuing red tide bloom off the Southwest Florida coastline.

Alert levels of Red Tide were found in samples taken at Lynn Hall Park on Fort Myers Beach and New Pass at Lovers Key State Park.

A cautionary level of Red Tide was found at Bonita Beach Park.

This is in response to water samples taken on November 16, 2022.

The public should exercise caution in and around Lee County Coastal Waters at this time.

NOAA’s National Center for Coastal Ocean Science issued also issued a 36-hour alert on Friday for moderate risk of respiratory irritation from red tide along Lee County beaches, as well localized areas in Charlotte, Collier, Manatee, and Sarasota Counties with onshore winds.