BREAKING: 3-alarm fire burns at largest commercial structure on Pine Island

BOKEELIA, Fla. — Fire officials say they will be investigating a 3-alarm warehouse fire that broke out on Pine Island Friday night.

Smoke was seen high over part of Bokeelia as the sun went down.

The fire broke out after 6:00pm Friday along Harbor Drive, which is off Stringfellow Road and near the Pine Island Airport. Firefighters say the fire was concerning enough to deploy all engines in the Pine Island-Matlacha Fire District. That's because the old warehouse is the largest commercial structure on Pine Island, according to firefighters.

Anonymous Smoke churns skyward from a warehouse fire along Harbor Drive in Bokeelia on April 5.

Additional units were called in from across Southwest Florida, including Fort Myers Beach, North Fort Myers, and as far away as Immokalee, to ensure the flames didn't get out of hand and spread to surrounding areas and homes. Firefighters did say the warehouse suffered significant damage.

A neighbor who lives across the street told Fox 4 at one point, they could see flames coming out of the warehouse windows.

Firefighters say this warehouse had been empty for many years and was last known as a business called Palm Co.

The Pine Island-Matlacha Fire District said no one was hurt.