COLLIER COUNTY, Fla - - Collier County PAL and Island Café hosted their 2nd Annual Breakfast With Frosty and Friends in Everglades City Friday morning.



CCSO deputies assisted serving breakfast and distributing gifts to over 60 Everglades area youth.



After breakfast, each child received a Christmas gift and a blanket then engaged in a snowball fight with deputies.

Residents and staff from Barrington Terrace of Naples attended and provided goodie filled stockings for every child and a huge box of school supplies that were donated by their employees and families of residents