Brandon woman facing more than 100 counts of bestiality, child pornography

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. — The Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office (HCSO) arrested a Brandon woman on more than 100 counts of bestiality and child pornography charges.

Emoree Romero, 18, was arrested at her home on July 27.

HCSO's Internet Predator Unit received a tip from the National Center of Missing and Exploited Children on July 2.

After obtaining a search warrant, detectives found multiple images and videos of child pornography and bestiality on Romero's cellphone, including videos of her engaging in sexual activity with her pet dog.

She is charged with 100 counts to film, distribute or possess an image/video of sexual activity with an animal, 49 counts of engaging in sexual contact with an animal, two counts of possession of child pornography and one count of unlawful use of a two-way communication device.