Boy surprised with new bike after his was stolen

Posted: 7:50 AM, May 28, 2019
Updated: 2019-05-28 11:50:30Z
It’s a heartwarming update to a story Fox 4 told you about last week.

Do you remember the 10-year-old boy with developmental disabilities? Somebody stole his specially modified bike.

Monday, the Collier County Sheriff's Office says "Bikes for Tykes" realized it had a similar model on hand. And so with a few tweaks, the 10-year-old was off riding again!

Deputies say his face lit up with excitement when he was presented with the gift Monday afternoon.

They're still looking for who stole his original bike.

