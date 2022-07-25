Charlotte County boy arrested after making mass shooting threat

FORT MYERS, Fla. — A 12-year-old Charlotte County boy was arrested for making a mass shooting threat and posting it to his Snapchat social media story Saturday.

When CCPD arrived at the boy's home, he reportedly told officers it was a joke and he did not mean anything by it. The boy then told officers that he did not follow through with the threat or plan on following through with it. He told CCPD he did not have access to any firearms.

The boy was taken to the Lee County Juvenile Assessment Center by the Lee County Sheriff's Office.

