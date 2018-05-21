Both lanes of Matanzas Bridge closed due to serious crash

5:04 AM, May 21, 2018
Both lanes of Matanzas Bridge closed

Serious crash on Matanzas Pass Bridge on May 21, 2018.

Lyle McCartee
FORT MYERS BEACH, Fla.-- The Lee County Sheriff's office says both lanes of the Matanzas Bridge are closed after a crash.

This is the bridge on San Carlos Boulevard that connects Fort Myers Beach to the mainland.

It happened just before 4 A.M. on May 21, 2018. Over 10 units were originally responding to the scene, including life flight. 

Florida Highway Patrol reports the crash did have injuries.

Drivers looking to enter or leave Fort Myers Beach must use the southern access from Bonita Beach Road until this scene is cleared.

Copyright 2018 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

