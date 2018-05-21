Both lanes of Matanzas Bridge closed due to serious crash

FORT MYERS BEACH, Fla.-- The Lee County Sheriff's office says both lanes of the Matanzas Bridge are closed after a crash.

This is the bridge on San Carlos Boulevard that connects Fort Myers Beach to the mainland.

It happened just before 4 A.M. on May 21, 2018. Over 10 units were originally responding to the scene, including life flight.

Florida Highway Patrol reports the crash did have injuries.

Drivers looking to enter or leave Fort Myers Beach must use the southern access from Bonita Beach Road until this scene is cleared.

Check back here or watch us online for more information as soon as we get it.