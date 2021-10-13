Boston Red Sox pitching in to help build houses in Heritage Heights

FORT MYERS, Fla. — Boston Red Sox players are putting down their bats and replacing them with hammers to help build affordable homes.

The Red Sox and Habitat for Humanity of Lee and Hendry Counties teamed up to build homes at a time when they're in more demand than ever.

"You know the saturation of people coming to Florida to Lee County especially and just the limited number of houses available even to purchase," Elisha Baird, Vice President of Strategic Partnerships for Habitat for Humanity, said. "It is just so important to partner with people to help us build affordable homes for families in need."

Each nail and coat of paint served as a way for the Red Sox to give others the American dream.

"Work like this is important to give people an opportunity. Some people aren't ever given an opportunity to have their own house," Chris Murphy, a Red Sox pitching prospect.

A house that means more than just a place to live.

"You know it's so emotional on so many fronts," Baird said. "They express their gratitude for all the hard work that Habitat has put into it."

This mission that even a major league life can be touched by giving to someone else.

"A lot of times, we get caught up in the hustle and bustle of the day and we get caught up in our needs and wants. Just to reach out and do something like this, it's not only helping others ultimately you feel a sense of reward," Ryan Jackson, Red Sox Field Coordinator.

