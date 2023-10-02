Watch Now
BONITA SPRINGS| You now have to send a text message to park at certain Lee County beaches

Fox 4
Posted at 2:14 PM, Oct 02, 2023
BONITA BEACH PARK, Fla. — On Monday, Lee County rolled out its Text2Park, parking system at select Lee County beaches.

The County said its goal is to allow people the convenience of paying for parking from their mobile devices.

The locations for the Text2Park system are:

  • Bonita Beach Park, 27954 Hickory Blvd., Bonita Springs
  • Bonita Beach Access #1, 27890 Hickory Blvd., Bonita Springs
  • Bonita Beach Access #10, 26082 Hickory Blvd., Bonita Springs
  • Bowditch Point Park, 50 Estero Blvd., Fort Myers Beach
  • Lynn Hall Memorial Beach Park, 950 Estero Blvd., Fort Myers Beach
  • San Carlos Bay-Bunche Beach Preserve, 18201 John Morris Road, Fort Myers

People looking to park at these locations will follow the instructions on a sign just like this one below.

Sign posted at Bonita Beach Park

Drivers will need to text the number on the sign with the message that is included.

After the message is sent, drivers will receive a message with a link for them to click.

Once you click that, it will take users to a page where they will put in their license plate information, and credit card info. and the amount of time they wish to park.

Click herefor more information from Lee County on the Text2Park, parking system.

