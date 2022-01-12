Watch
Bonita Springs receives $16 million infrastructure grant

Gov. Ron DeSantis and DEO Secretary Dane Eagle award grant money to the City of Bonita Springs to improve drainage along a stretch of Terry Street.
Posted at 9:29 AM, Jan 12, 2022
BONITA SPRINGS, Fla. — Gov. Ron DeSantis, flanked by DEO Secretary Dane Eagle, Lee County Sheriff Carmine Marceno and others, announced the award of a $16.8 million grant payment to the City of Bonita Springs Wednesday.

The money will be used to improve stormwater drainage and related infrastructure along a two-mile stretch of Terry Street in the city.

Terry St. was a particular trouble spot in the aftermath of Hurricane Irma; rotting fish and accumulating trash led to prolonged problems for residents trying to clean up after the storm.

