Bonita Springs man charged with murdering his wife

BONITA SPRINGS, Fla. -- Lee County deputies say they are investigating a homicide after a domestic dispute in Bonita Springs.

It happened j ust after 7pm Thursday at the Monterra at Bonita Springs complex on Dovewood Court off Bonita Beach Road.

That's when someone called 911 asking for medical assistance. Responding crews arrived to find a woman, 42-year-old Ghelin Yadav, dead inside the apartment.

What we now know is that one man is in custody, 51-year-old Virender Yadav, charged with killing his wife after that dispute.