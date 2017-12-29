Bonita Springs man accused of murdering wife

BONITA SPRINGS, Fla. - A Bonita Springs man is facing a murder charge after his wife was found dead inside their apartment.

According to the Lee County Sheriff's Office, Virender Yadar, 51, is accused of killing his wife during a domestic dispute Thursday night.

Yadar was booked into the Lee County Jail shortly after 3 a.m Friday.

Detectives began investigating the death shortly before 8 p.m. Thursday after someone called 911 asking for medical assistance at the apartment.

Upon arriving, deputies discovered Ghelin Saray Yadav deceased.

Early Friday morning Four In Your Corner observed a crew towing away a silver Honda Accord from the apartment complex. Crime scene investigators were also seen removing bags of evidence from the apartment.

Yadar's bond has not been set.