Bonita Springs Firefighters responding to multiple brushfires

BONITA SPRINGS, Fla - According to Bonita Springs Fire Control and Rescue District crews are on scene for a one-acre wildfire off Vincent and Sand Road in east Bonita Springs.

Additional units have been called to respond to the wildfire due to the dry ground conditions and wind gusts.

Firefighters will remain on scene to control and extinguish the fire.

Fox 4 has a crew headed to the area and will continue to keep you updated.

Bonita Springs Fire Control and Rescue District states firefighters have responded to three small brushfires just this afternoon... adding that means conditions are prime for wildfire.