Watch
NewsLocal News

Actions

Bonita Springs Firefighters responding to multiple brushfires

IMG_4417.jpg
Fox 4 Photographer Joseph Agcaoili
Brushfire in Bonita Springs
IMG_4417.jpg
Posted at 4:37 PM, Mar 26, 2022
and last updated 2022-03-26 17:49:54-04

BONITA SPRINGS, Fla - According to Bonita Springs Fire Control and Rescue District crews are on scene for a one-acre wildfire off Vincent and Sand Road in east Bonita Springs.

Additional units have been called to respond to the wildfire due to the dry ground conditions and wind gusts.

Firefighters will remain on scene to control and extinguish the fire.

Fox 4 has a crew headed to the area and will continue to keep you updated.

Bonita Springs Fire Control and Rescue District states firefighters have responded to three small brushfires just this afternoon... adding that means conditions are prime for wildfire.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

ALL NEW Weekday Mornings on FOX 4