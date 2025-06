BONITA SPRINGS, Fla. — The Bonita Springs Fire Department responded to what they believe is an electrical fire, at a store.

Early Tuesday morning, firefighters were called to the Fresh Market at Bay Landing Drive in Bonita Springs. The department confirmed no injuries were reported, as of 6:40 a.m. The store was evacuated.

Fox 4 will update this article when we learn more about the extend of the damage, or the cause of the fire.