Bonita Springs death investigation

BONITA SPRINGS, Fla. — The Lee County Sheriff's Office is handling a death investigation.

Several deputies were seen exiting Bonita Terra mobile home park around 10:30 a.m.

Bonita Spring Fire-Rescue received a call at 9:06 a.m. under the code “stab gunshot penetrating trauma.” Bonita Fire PIO Nicole Hornberger could not provide any further details, referring all other inquiries to the Lee County Sheriff’s Office.

When reached by phone Keith Madden, general manager of Bonita Terra, said he could not comment because there was an ongoing investigation.

Bonita Terra is a 55-and-over gated community a mile north of Terry Road near Interstate-75.

