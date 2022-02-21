Watch
Bonefish Grill's Blood Drive to save lives

Posted at 5:24 PM, Feb 21, 2022
LEE COUNTY, Fla. — Cape Coral and Bonita Springs Bonefish Grills are partnering with OneBlood to host blood drives on February 21.

OneBlood and Bonefish Grill have made it their mission to help with saving lives by hosting bloodmobile blood drives in their restaurants and parking lots

With every blood donation, a donor will receive a $10 certificate for Bonefish Grill to use at their next visit, a $20 eGift Card, a OneBlood long sleeve T-shirt, and a Wellness Checkup.

Bonefish Grill locations:

  • 26381 South Tamiami Trail, Bonita Springs, FL 34134 from 12:00 PM-6:00 PM
  • 900 Southwest Pine Island Road., Cape Coral, FL 33991 from 12:00 PM-6:00 PM
