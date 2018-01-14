Bomb threat reported at Punta Gorda Airport

6:56 PM, Jan 13, 2018
3 mins ago
Curt Tremper
PUNTA GORDA, Fla. - Multiple agencies are investigating after a potential bomb threat was reported at the Punta Gorda Airport, Saturday.

Officials say a conversation pertaining to a bomb threat was overheard.

Charlotte County Deputies arrived on scene along with a K-9 unit from the Lee County Sheriff's Office.

Nothing was found, officials said.

A Punta Gorda Airport spokesperson said the operations are now continuing as normals but there are extra deputies and heightened security for the safety of passengers.
 

