Bokeelia Fishing Pier reopens 10 months after Hurricane Ian

The pier sustained substantial damage from Hurricane Ian on September 28, 2022
Posted at 11:22 AM, Jul 31, 2023
BOKEELIA, FLA — The Bokeelia Fishing Pier opened back up Monday for the first time since it was damaged during Hurricane Ian.

The pier is open from 7:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m. every day and open Thursdays from 7:00 a.m. to midnight.

The entrance fee is $15 per person.

Many fishermen could be seen bright and early as soon as the pier reopened... telling FOX 4 that they were ecstatic it was back open since Hurricane Ian.

For more than 100 years people have enjoyed fishing from the Bokeelia Fishing Pier. The pier is known as an area to catch Snapper, Red Fish, Snook, and Grouper just to name a few.

Private Rentals are also available Friday to Wednesday, 7:00 p.m. to Midnight for up to 10 people.

