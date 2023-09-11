BOKEELIA | Fisherman casting lines as FWC offers cash for Cobia

BOKEELIA, Fla. — If you were looking for an excuse to go fishing, this might be it.

Florida Fish and Wildlife (FWC) said during the month of September, fishermen can earn a $50 reward for catching a Cobia and turning it over to them.

Here are the rules from FWC:



To arrange a biologist to meet you and get a $50 reward call the appropriate number below

For southeast Florida (Ft. Lauderdale – Sebastian) call 561-510-5620 For Southwest Florida (Naples – St. Petersburg) call 727-220-7108 For northwest Florida (St. Petersburg - Steinhatchee) call 727-685-7354

Fish must be kept whole or filleted carcasses with organs intact on ice.

FWC said biologists will use the data collected by acoustic receivers along the coasts which allows researchers to track Cobia movements and learn more about the spawning migrations of the Gulf and Atlantic stocks.

FWC said if you catch a tagged Cobia:

