Boil water notice issued for City of LaBelle users

LABELLE, Fla. — A precautionary boil water notice has been issued for the City of LaBelle water service area until noon of May 26th.

This notice comes after pressure was lost to the City’s water service area. The incident was caused by an electrical issue.

City of LaBelle water users is advised to bring drinking water to a rolling boil for at least one minute before consumption.

For further information please call Joseph Thomas at 863-674-1145 or City Hall during regular business hours at 863-675-2872.

