Boil water notice for Port LaBelle Utility System customers

Posted at 2:06 PM, Aug 23, 2023
HENDRY COUNTY, Fla. — Water service will be temporarily shut off for all residents within the Port LaBelle Utility System service area at midnight on Wednesday.

Port LaBelle Utility System says it is necessary due to an emergency repair to the system.

Due to the shut-off, Port LaBelle Utilities users will be placed under a precautionary boil water notice when the water service is restored.

The precautionary boil water notice is anticipated to be in effect for 4 days.

A boil water notice does not mean the water is contaminated. As a precaution, it is advised to boil the water for 1 minute before consumption.

Residents with questions or concerns are asked to call 863-675-5376.

