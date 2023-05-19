Boil water notice for Pelican Preserve neighborhood in Fort Myers

FORT MYERS, Fla. — The city of Fort Myers has issued a boil water notice for Pelican Preserve until further notice.

The city has identified an abnormal water pressure drop in the area below and has fixed the issue.



10420-10522 Solaro Street

10500-10645 Carena Circle

11500-11630 Guilia Drive

11201-11213 Vitale Way

10384-10497 Materita Drive

10700-10742 Cetrella Drive

10416-10452 Sirene Way

City of Fort Myers

A precautionary boil water notice, the city is advising boiling of water consumed for drinking, cooking, making ice, brushing teeth, or washing dishes.

A rolling boil of one minute is required. As an alternative, bottled water may be used.

The city will continue to test the water and will notify the community as soon as the notice is rescinded.