Boil Water Notice for parts of Charlotte County

CHARLOTTE COUNTY, Fla. — A precautionary boil water notice has been declared for a portion of Charlotte County Utilities’ customers, effective August 3, who are supplied water by North Port Utilities. The affected customers will remain under a boil water notice until further notice.
Affected Customers:
9 Evaro Dr.
16419 through 20447 Hillsborough Blvd.
9 Shy St.
17514 Wellsley Ave.
19 Collingswood Blvd.
8 Purcell St.
8 Shoreland St.
8 Barstow St.
8 Prineville St.
12 Salisbury St.
10 Pelton Ct.
11 through 31 Twig Ct.
20168 through 20303 Lorette Ave.
45 Tillman St.
20166 Rewick Ave.
10 and 291 Baldur Dr.
8 Longley Dr.
7 Doniphan Dr.
16030 Arcaro Ave.
Total of 79 service connections affected.
Due to reduced system pressure from the shut-off of the water supply and as a precautionary measure, Charlotte County Utilities is requesting that all customers in the affected area listed above boil water intended for drinking or cooking at a rolling boil for a minimum of one minute. Customers should boil water until further notice. The Utilities Department will notify all affected customers with a rescission notice as soon as the water quality is confirmed to be at safe consumption levels. As an alternative, bottled water could be used.