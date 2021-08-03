Boil Water Notice for parts of Charlotte County

CHARLOTTE COUNTY, Fla. — A precautionary boil water notice has been declared for a portion of Charlotte County Utilities’ customers, effective August 3, who are supplied water by North Port Utilities. The affected customers will remain under a boil water notice until further notice.

Affected Customers:

9 Evaro Dr.

16419 through 20447 Hillsborough Blvd.

9 Shy St.

17514 Wellsley Ave.

19 Collingswood Blvd.

8 Purcell St.

8 Shoreland St.

8 Barstow St.

8 Prineville St.

12 Salisbury St.

10 Pelton Ct.

11 through 31 Twig Ct.

20168 through 20303 Lorette Ave.

45 Tillman St.

20166 Rewick Ave.

10 and 291 Baldur Dr.

8 Longley Dr.

7 Doniphan Dr.

16030 Arcaro Ave.

Total of 79 service connections affected.

Due to reduced system pressure from the shut-off of the water supply and as a precautionary measure, Charlotte County Utilities is requesting that all customers in the affected area listed above boil water intended for drinking or cooking at a rolling boil for a minimum of one minute. Customers should boil water until further notice. The Utilities Department will notify all affected customers with a rescission notice as soon as the water quality is confirmed to be at safe consumption levels. As an alternative, bottled water could be used.

