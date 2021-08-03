Watch
NewsLocal News

Actions

Boil Water Notice for parts of Charlotte County

items.[0].image.alt
Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
source
Boil water notice
Posted at 12:44 PM, Aug 03, 2021
and last updated 2021-08-03 12:44:20-04

CHARLOTTE COUNTY, Fla. — A precautionary boil water notice has been declared for a portion of Charlotte County Utilities’ customers, effective August 3, who are supplied water by North Port Utilities. The affected customers will remain under a boil water notice until further notice.

Affected Customers:

9 Evaro Dr.

16419 through 20447 Hillsborough Blvd.

9 Shy St.

17514 Wellsley Ave.

19 Collingswood Blvd.

8 Purcell St.

8 Shoreland St.

8 Barstow St.

8 Prineville St.

12 Salisbury St.

10 Pelton Ct.

11 through 31 Twig Ct.

20168 through 20303 Lorette Ave.

45 Tillman St.

20166 Rewick Ave.

10 and 291 Baldur Dr.

8 Longley Dr.

7 Doniphan Dr.

16030 Arcaro Ave.

Total of 79 service connections affected.

Due to reduced system pressure from the shut-off of the water supply and as a precautionary measure, Charlotte County Utilities is requesting that all customers in the affected area listed above boil water intended for drinking or cooking at a rolling boil for a minimum of one minute. Customers should boil water until further notice. The Utilities Department will notify all affected customers with a rescission notice as soon as the water quality is confirmed to be at safe consumption levels. As an alternative, bottled water could be used.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
FOX 4 News app on Roku

About Us

Watch FOX 4 News coverage on Roku