Boil water advisory in area of Oasis HS

CAPE CORAL, Fla. — Residents in the area of Oasis High School are being asked to boil their tap water after a main broke Thursday morning.

The break happened about 9 a.m. at the corner of Oasis Blvd. and SW 35th Ln.

Utility crews at the scene said the cause is believed to be a stress fracture of an underground valve. They said this is a common cause of such breaks.

The boil advisory is often made to ensure water supplies are safe for drinking, bathing and other household use. A rolling boil of one minute is sufficient to kill most harmful bacteria.

The City of Cape Coral says approximately 85 residents are affected and have been notified. They will also be notified when the boil notice is rescinded.