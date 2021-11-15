Watch
Boil order issued near San Carlos Island

725 residences and 35 businesses impacted
Posted at 4:41 PM, Nov 15, 2021
and last updated 2021-11-15 16:41:23-05

LEE COUNTY, Fla. — A boil order is in effect for parts of Lee County in the vicinity of San Carlos Island.

It impacts 725 residences and 35 businesses.

The notice applies to addresses from 18100 San Carlos Boulevard to the Matanzas Bridge.

Residents and businesses can expect to have their water restored by 7 p.m. Monday.

Once the water has been tested and is safe to drink, Lee County will issue an alert that the precautionary Boil Water Notice has been lifted.

The situation evolved from damage to a 4-inch water main near Prescott Street and San Carlos Boulevard.

As a precaution, all water used for drinking, cooking, making ice, brushing teeth or washing dishes must be boiled at a rolling boil for one minute. Or, as an alternative, bottled water may be used.

