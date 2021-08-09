Blue Jays one-hit Mussels in Sunday finale

FORT MYERS — The following game summary was provided courtesy of the Mighty Mussels.

The Dunedin Blue Jays held the Mighty Mussels to just one hit Sunday, earning a split of the series with a 3-0 win at Hammond Stadium.

Jesus Feliz notched the lone knock for Fort Myers, a single to center with two outs in the seventh inning.

Fort Myers (43-38) did not get a runner into scoring position until the ninth. The Mussels drew four walks.

Blue Jays (37-46) starter Naswell Paulino spun six no-hit innings while fanning eight and walking two. Jared Kelly, Harry Rutkowski and Matt Svanson each worked a scoreless inning of relief to close out the shutout.

Twins minor league rehabber Matt Canterino successfully completed a rehab outing, working two perfect innings while striking out two. Sunday marked Canterino’s first appearance since May 28.

The Mussels will enjoy an off-day Monday before beginning a six-game series with the Bradenton Marauders at 6:05 p.m. on Tuesday. Coverage of the game starts at 5:50 p.m. on the Mighty Mussels Baseball Network.

