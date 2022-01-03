Blood supply 'below critically low,' says Lee Health

FORT MYERS, Fla. — Lee Health is in the midst of what they call "an extreme blood shortage" and seeking donations to help replenish supplies.

"Current blood supplies are below critically low, and Lee Health’s blood centers are in urgent need of donors," the system said in a statement.

As they remind the public, Lee Health is home to Southwest Florida's only trauma center. Blood and blood products need to be at adequate levels for patients needing transfusions. They are also used to treat cancer patients and premature babies, among a list of other needs.

Lee Health estimates about 800 units of blood are needed per week.

The Lee Health Blood Mobile will be at numerous locations throughout Southwest Florida in January. Click here for dates and times.

All blood donated at Lee Health stays within the health system to care for patients in Southwest Florida. Donations can also be made at one of Lee Health’s blood centers to help save lives.

For more information on how and where to donate, please visit Lee Health Blood Centers.

