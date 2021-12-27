Blood donors needed in Collier County

NAPLES, Fla. — NCH Community Blood Center is urging donors to give blood this week at any of the following locations:

Community Blood Center, Naples: 11190 Health Park Blvd. Naples, FL 34110. The donor center is located at the NCH North Naples Hospital near the Brookdale entrance. Hours: Mon. Dec. 27: 8 am – 4 pm, Tues. Dec. 28: 11 am – 7 pm & Thurs. Dec. 30: 8 am – 4 pm. (Closed Wed. Dec. 29, Fri. Dec. 31 – Sun. Jan. 2)

Blood Mobile: Tues. Dec. 28: 11 am – 3 pm Royal Scoop Homemade Ice Cream Berkshire Plaza: 7355 Radio Rd. Naples, FL 34104

Blood Mobile: Wed. Dec. 29: 11 am – 3 pm: Cruise Planners of Naples: 834 Neapolitan Way, Naples, FL 34103

Blood Mobile: Thurs. Dec. 30: 10 am – 2 pm: Culver’s Restaurant: South Naples: 5102 Tamiami Trail East, Naples, FL 34113

Blood Mobile: Sun. Jan. 2: 11 am – 2 pm: Coconut Point near cinema: 8021 Cinema Way Estero, FL 33928

Visit www.givebloodcbc.org or call (239) 624-4120 for additional information.