Bill to replace lt. gov position in Florida advances again

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — A push to change leadership in Florida has taken another step forward.

Tuesday, the House Government Operations Subcommittee approved of the constitutional amendment to end the office of lieutenant governor and create a new commissioner of government efficiency role.

The government efficiency role would be an elected person, according to the proposal. They would audit and investigate "fraud, waste, and inefficiency" within Florida's governments.

Currently, the lieutenant governor of Florida is the second-highest ranking office in the state. It's a position held by Jeanette M. Nuñez.

The legislation still has more hurdles to pass before becoming law.

