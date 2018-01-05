Bill introduced to help with Florida beach erosion

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. - Could the Sunshine State run out of sand?

Many South Florida coastlines are out of sand, due to storms and erosion. Lawmakers now want to import sand from the the Bahamas, which would save taxpayers up to 50% in costs. But, that's against federal law. No state, city or county can buy foreign sand, if there's a domestic sand supply available. To combat this, Senator Marco Rubio introduced the "Sand Act" in congress.

He says, "if there's a supplier out there that's available and cheaper than what you have now then that's a wise way to use American taxpayer money."

Coastline communities in Florida spend 100-million tax dollars a year rebuilding these beaches. The Sand Act legislation is currently in committees in both chambers of congress. However, lawmakers in South Florida say, this is a priority.