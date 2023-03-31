Watch Now
Bicyclist hospitalized after hit-and-run crash

Driver fled the scene and is wanted by troopers
WFTX Digital
Posted at 6:51 AM, Mar 31, 2023
BONITA SPRINGS, Fla. — Florida Highway Patrol (FHP) troopers are searching for a hit-and-run driver that fled the scene of a crash.

According to FHP, an unknown vehicle hit a bicyclist on Dean Street approaching Harold Street in Bonita Springs around 11:30 p.m. on Thursday.

Troopers say the 24-year-old bicyclist from Bonita Springs was hurt and taken to the hospital.

The vehicle that fled the scene is described possibly as an older model Mercedes Class C sedan.

If you have information about this crash or were in the area at the time call Florida Highway Patrol at 239-938-1800 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-780-8477.

