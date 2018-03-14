Bicyclist fatally run over after falling onto Boca Grande road

CHARLOTTE COUNTY, Fla. -- A Rhode Island woman is dead after she was run over by a car along Gasparilla Road on Boca Grande.

The crash happened just after 1 p.m. Tuesday near the intersection with Gulf Shores Drive at the northern end of the island.

According to Florida Highway Patrol, 65-year-old Katherine Imbrie of Barrington, Rhode Island was bicycling south on Gasparilla Road when she fell off the bike and into the path of a southbound SUV.

Imbrie was hit by the vehicle and pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the SUV stopped at the scene.

The crash is still under investigation, but no charges have been filed yet.